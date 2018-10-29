News Release: Green Hill Cemetery Botanical Tours Set for November 10 and 11

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Green Hill Cemetery Botanical Tours Set for November 10 and 11

GREENSBORO, NC (October 29, 2018) – Friends of Green Hill Cemetery will host botanical walking tours of the City’s oldest active public cemetery at 1 pm, Saturday, November 10, and Sunday, November 11. Botanist Doug Goldman will share his expertise and anecdotes of his favorite trees. The tour meets inside the southern-most gate of Green Hill Cemetery on Wharton Street near Fisher Avenue.

Tours cost $5 per person and support the Friends of Green Hill Cemetery. Space is limited and reservations are recommended. Reserve a spot by emailing info@FriendsofGreenHillCemetery.org<mailto:info@FriendsofGreenHillCemetery.org>.

