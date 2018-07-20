News Release: Granite Street Closed July 23-25

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Ortega
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-4337246
Granite Street Closed July 23-25
GREENSBORO, NC (July 20, 2018) – Granite Street, from Brice Street to Sherwood Street, will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm daily on July 23, 24 and 25 to allow for the installation of sewer service. Drivers should find an alternative route.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.