News Release: GPD to Present at Congressional House Subcomittee

GPD to Present at House Subcommittee

GREENSBORO, NC (July 24, 2019) – On Thursday July 25, at 10 am Deputy Chief J.E. Hinson along with the Department of Homeland Security, the Office of Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York, and a Researcher from the RAND Corporation will be presenting to several Congressional House Subcommittees in a joint hearing entitled “Homeland Security Implications and the Opioid Crisis.” Greensboro Police Department was asked to present on the ongoing crisis facing law enforcement.

As part of the ongoing efforts of the Greensboro Police Department to combat the effects of opioids in our community the department has equipped all patrol officers with Narcan, a medication administered as an emergency measure to treat potentially fatal opioid overdoses. Greensboro Police also continue to offer educational symposiums, prescription drug disposal systems in our substations, and provide education through social media and community information sessions.

GPD consistently works with state and federal law enforcement to disrupt and prosecute those who distribute dangerous drugs. Vice Narcotics Detectives are committed to drug diversion and the investigation of prescription fraud. Citizens can report illegal narcotics activity to Crime Stoppers by calling (336)373-1000.

