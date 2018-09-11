News Release: Golf Clinics Rescheduled Due to Hurricane

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ricardo Hannon

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2626

Golf Clinics Rescheduled Due to Hurricane

GREENSBORO, NC (September 11, 2018) – The PGA HOPE and Adaptive Golf clinics planned for this Friday and Saturday at Gillespie Golf Course have been rescheduled due to the weather. The PGA HOPE clinic will be held at 1 pm, Friday, September 22. The Adaptive Golf Clinic will be held at 10 am, Saturday, September 23.

There is still time to register for either program. To register or for more information, call Gillespie Golf Course at 336-373-5852 or Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation unit at 336-373-2626.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook – Twitter

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.