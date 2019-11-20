News Release: GM 911’s Melanie Neal Selected to NC 911 Board

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GM 911’s Melanie Neal Selected to NC 911 Board

GREENSBORO, NC (November 20, 2019) – The North Carolina chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) announced the nomination of Melanie Neal, executive director of Guilford Metro 911, as the NC APCO representative to the North Carolina 911 Board.

“Our Executive Board received applications from very well qualified candidates and ultimately based on her background and experience, Melanie Neal proved to be the best choice for this role,” said North Carolina APCO President Grayson Gusa. “As North Carolina’s Next Generation 911 system continues to evolve, she provides a unique depth of experience and expertise that will positively represent North Carolina APCO on the 911 Board.”

Once her appointment is confirmed by the General Assembly, Neal’s term will end in December 2021.

As the director of Guilford Metro 911, Neal oversees one of the largest consolidated centers in the state. GM 911 combines the former Guilford County and City of Greensboro 911 centers and was officially consolidated in 2006.

Neal is a 31-year public safety veteran. She has been a deputy sheriff, a telecommunicator, a 911 shift supervisor and a 911 operations manager. She is also a former NC APCO president and a graduate of APCO Internationals Registered Public Safety Leader program.

The North Carolina 911 Board was created in 2007 to consolidate North Carolina’s Enhanced 911 system under a single board to integrate the state’s 911 systems, enhance efficiency and accountability, and create a level playing field among competitive voice technologies.

