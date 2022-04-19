News Release: GM 911’s Melanie Neal Elected to NENA Board of Directors

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105
GM 911’s Melanie Neal Elected to NENA Board of Directors
GREENSBORO, NC (April 19, 2022) – Melanie Neal, executive director of Guilford Metro 911, has been elected to the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Board of Directors. In this post, she will help lead the association’s mission to improve the development of 911 standards, training, leadership, outreach, and advocacy.
Neal will become 1st Vice President in 2023 and then association President in 2024. Active on both the local and national levels, Neal is a current member of the NC 911 Board and is a past President of North Carolina Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO).
Neal will be sworn in this June at the NENA 2022 Conference and Expo at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, KY.
# # #
Jake Keys, (he/him/his)
Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
Cell: 336-430-7525
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>