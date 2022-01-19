News Release: GM 911’s Melanie Neal Completes Certified Public Safety Executive Program

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

GM 911’s Melanie Neal Completes Certified Public Safety Executive Program

GREENSBORO, NC (January 19, 2022) – Melanie Neal, executive director of Guilford Metro 911, completed the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) Certified Public Safety Executive Program (CPE). Neal, who graduated January 14, joins 171 CPEs in the world and only six in North Carolina.

“Our Guilford Metro 911 is already regarded as one of the top centers in the country and Melanie Neal completing this CPE program only elevates our status,” said Assistant City Manager for Public Safety Trey Davis. “This is a very elite program and we are all extremely proud of Melanie for her desire to continue to improve herself and GM 911.”

The program is designed to:

· Elevate professionalism

· Enhance individual performance

· Recognize excellence in the public safety communications industry

Participants may be managers, supervisors, agency executives or others whose work and life experiences have motivated them to learn the necessary skills to successfully lead organizations within the complex and ever-changing environment in which public safety agencies operate.

# # #

Jake Keys, (he/him/his)

Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

Cell: 336-430-7525

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>