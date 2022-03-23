News Release: GM 911 Releases 2021 Annual Report

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GM 911 Releases 2021 Annual Report

GREENSBORO, NC (March 23, 2022) – Guilford Metro 9-1-1 (GM 911) has published its 2021 Annual Report<user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Guilford-Metro-9-1-1-2021-Annual-Report>. The publication provides a detailed overview of the ways GM 911 served the community last year, from technical upgrades on radio systems across the region to answering an increased call volume. Read department quality assurance, staffing, call volume and other statistics, as well as awards and honors earned by the staff in the online report<user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Guilford-Metro-9-1-1-2021-Annual-Report>.

