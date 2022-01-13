News Release: GM 911 Receives Sixth Re-accreditation for Fire Dispatch

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GM 911 Receives Sixth Re-accreditation for Fire Dispatch

GREENSBORO, NC (January 13, 2022) – Guilford Metro 911 received its sixth re-accreditation from the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) as an Accredited Center for Emergency (ACE) Fire Dispatch.

“Maintaining this accreditation is a priority for us at Guilford Metro 911. It shows our commitment to operating at the highest standards and being a true asset to our community,” said GM 911 Director Melanie Neal. “We couldn’t accomplish this though, if it weren’t for a truly dedicated staff who are fully committed to our mission, which is to help save lives and assist in someone’s time of need.”

ACE promotes organizational excellence in public safety communications by encouraging committed agencies to complete “20 Points of Accreditation,” a rigorous and measurable set of globally recognized best practices. ACE designation is reserved for high-performing agencies that consistency put in the work to achieve excellence. It’s a distinguished award and badge of honor for those who cultivate center-wide pride, teamwork and innovation by putting their communities first.

