News Release: Glenwood Recreation Center Hosts Candy Land Event April 13

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chamreece Diggs
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7503
Glenwood Recreation Center Hosts Candy Land Event April 13
GREENSBORO (March 22, 2018) – Glenwood Recreation Center will hold its annual free egg hunt event, Candy Land, from 11 am to 2 pm, Saturday, April 13, at 2010 Coliseum Blvd.
There will also be face painting, bounce houses, games, concessions, the ECO Bus and more. There will be accessible egg hunts for individuals of all abilities. Free parking and a shuttle will be available at the Coliseum Shopping Center and Glenwood Shopping Center.
Egg Hunt Times:
11:30 am – ages 4 and under and adaptive
12 pm – ages 5-6
12:30 pm – adaptive
12:45 pm – ages 7-8
1:30 pm – ages 9-10
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>
