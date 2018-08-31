News Release: Gillespie Offers Free Golf Clinics for Veterans September 28 to October 26

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Gillespie Offers Free Golf Clinics for Veterans September 28 to October 26

GREENSBORO, NC (August 31, 2018) – Gillespie Golf Course is holding a series of free instructional clinics for veterans from 1-3 pm Fridays September 28 to October 26 as part of a partnership between Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) unit and PGA HOPE. Space is limited and registration is required. Gillespie will hold an informational meeting about the clinics 1 pm Friday, September 14, at the golf course, 306 E. Florida St.

This PGA HOPE program was designed to teach military veterans of any ability adaptive techniques to introduce them to the game or to get them back into the game of golf. The sessions are taught by PGA pros. The season will end with a trip to Top Golf November 2.

For more information or to register, contact Ricardo Hannon Ricardo.Hannon@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Ricardo.Hannon@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2626.

