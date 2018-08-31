News Release: Gillespie Golf Course Hosts Adaptive Clinics September 15 and October 13

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Gillespie Golf Course Hosts Adaptive Clinics September 15 and October 13

GREENSBORO, NC (August 31, 2018) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department and the Greensboro Elks Lodge are offering free Adaptive Golf Clinics from 10-11:30 am on Saturdays, September 15 and October 13, at the Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St.

The clinics are designed to teach adaptive techniques for individuals with physical disabilities. Golf professionals will offer instruction on adaptive techniques to both introduce people to the game and to get others back into the game. Golf offers exercise and a social activity from which all can benefit. No previous experience is needed to participate.

To register or for more information, call Gillespie Golf Course at 336-373-5852 or Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation unit at 336-373-2626.

