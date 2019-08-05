News Release: Get Involved with Adopt-a-Stream

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Get Involved with Adopt-a-Stream

GREENSBORO, NC (August 5, 2019) – Tired of seeing trash along a stream near you? Interested in taking ownership of a local stream’s health and viability? The Water Resources Department runs an Adopt-a-Steam program you can get actively involved with. The City already has over 50 active organizations participating in its Adopt-a-Stream program, but there are many more sections of waterways that are in need of your environmental stewardship. Local streams in Greensboro serve many uses from stormwater runoff to habitats for aquatic life.

Groups can help keep the streams clean by committing to maintaining a segment for a minimum of two times a year for a two-year period. After the first clean up, a sign with your group’s name will be posted at the stream section and group members will receive Adopt-a-Stream car magnets. Also, your group’s name will be added to our Web page.

If you have a passion for service and your environment, wet your curiosity and visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/AdoptAStream<www.greensboro-nc.gov/AdoptAStream> and register to participate online. Want to take an extra plunge? Stay tuned for more information in the fall about the NC Stream Watch program (facilitated by our partnering agency Stormwater SMART) that allows your group to test water quality of your neighborhood streams or stream areas of your choice.

