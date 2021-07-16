News Release: Get Free Deck Pass Downtown Parking Vouchers at These Businesses

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Amanda Lehmert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7786

Get Free Deck Pass Downtown Parking Vouchers at These Businesses

GREENSBORO, NC (July 16, 2021) – The City of Greensboro Department of Transportation is offering free two-hour Deck Pass parking vouchers to encourage shopping and enjoying local small businesses in the downtown area. The vouchers are good for two hours of free parking from 8 am to 6 pm weekdays at any of the five downtown City-owned parking decks through the end of December 2021. Pick up a voucher when you patronize one of the following businesses:

* Autotrends, 431 Battleground Ave.

* Blue Denim, 217 S. Elm St.

* Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St.

* Crafted, The Art of the Taco, 220 S. Elm St.

* Crop Salon, 358 S. Elm. St.

* Fainting Goat Spirits, 115 W. Lewis St.

* Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center, 121 N. Greene St.

* GXunited Fitness Company, 219 Summit Ave.

* Hagan Barrett PLLC, 300 N. Greene St., Suite 200

* Health Sciences Health Innovations Group, 101 S. Elm St., Suite 13

* Henson and Talley LLP, 114 N. Elm St., Suite 600

* Higgins Benjamin PLLC, 301 N. Elm St, Suite 800

* Hudson’s Hill, 527 S. Elm St.

* International Civil Rights Center and Museum, 134 S. Elm St.

* Jalloh’s Upright Services, 122 N. Elm St., Suite 512

* Johnson-Parris Law, 101 S. Elm. St., Suite 235

* Just Be, 352 S. Elm St.

* Midori Japanese Hibachi, 114 N. Elm St., Suite 103

* NAI Piedmont, 348 N. Elm St.

* The View on Elm, 327 S. Elm St.

* Vintage to Vogue Boutique, 530 S. Elm St.

The first hour of parking in the downtown parking decks is always free during the day, so the Deck Pass parking voucher gives patrons three total hours of free parking downtown. The parking decks are also free from 6-9 pm weekdays and 3 am to 9 pm weekends. Deck Pass may not be used for on-street metered parking. Only one parking voucher is allowed by customer, per parking event.

Retail businesses and restaurants in the Central Business District that would like to distribute the vouchers can register at tinyurl.com/DeckPassGSO2021. For more information about Deck Pass, contact Greensboro Parking Enforcement Supervisor Walter Jordan at 336-412-3950 or parking@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:parking@greensboro-nc.gov>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.