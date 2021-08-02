News Release: GDOT Releases 2020-2021 Annual Report

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
GDOT Releases 2020-2021 Annual Report
GREENSBORO, NC (August 2, 2021) – The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) has published its fiscal year 2020-21 Annual Report. Read it online<user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Department-of-Transportation-2020-2021-Annual-Report>.
The publication provides an introduction to GDOT’s recently adopted strategic plan and an overview of key initiatives that happened throughout the year to meet the department’s mission of providing Greensboro “safe, seamless and equitable transportation choices.” The report also showcases all the bicycle, highway, roadway, and sidewalk projects underway or completed in the last year.
