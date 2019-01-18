News Release: GDOT Hosts January 31 Meeting on Greene Street Two-Way Traffic Plan 2

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Deniece Conway

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4501

GDOT Hosts January 31 Meeting on Greene Street Two-Way Traffic Plan 2

GREENSBORO, NC (January 18, 2019) – Greensboro Department of Transportation will hold a meeting for the public to review design plans for the conversion of Greene Street to two-way traffic Thursday, January 31, at Collab, 229 N. Greene St. Drop in anytime between 11 am and 1 pm or 4-6 pm.

Residents who are unable to attend can get project information at www.greensboro-nc.gov/greene. Comments may be submitted to Deniece Conway at deniece.conway@greensboro-nc.gov by February 15.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.