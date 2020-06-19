News Release: GCJAC Virtual Town Hall Meeting Scheduled for June 25

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GCJAC Virtual Town Hall Meeting Scheduled for June 25

GREENSBORO, NC (June 18, 2020) – The Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission (GCJAC) will host a virtual Town Hall at 6:30 pm on Thursday, June 25 after the June 18 meeting ended due to technical difficulties. This meeting will be a listening session, allowing the Commission to hear from the community. Anyone interested in attending must email GCJAC@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:GCJAC@greensboro-nc.gov> to receive an invitation, but those previously invited will not need to reapply.

“We will draw from the questions and comments collected, along with data collected on traffic stops and searches to issue recommendations for policy changes,” said Jay Webb, chair of GCJAC. “It was not the intent of the Commission to end the June 18 session so abruptly and we appreciate and share the frustrations expressed after the call.”

The comments from the June 18 chat were saved and will be considered by the Commission going forward.

