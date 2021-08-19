News Release: GCJAC Releases 2020-21 Annual Report

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Latisha McNeil

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2295

GCJAC Releases 2020-21 Annual Report

GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2021) – The Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/legislative/greensboro-criminal-justice-advisory-commission> (GCJAC) has published its fiscal year 2020-21 Annual Report. Read it online<user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/GCJAC-Annual-Report-2020-21>.

The publication provides an introduction to GCJAC, which was established in August 2018 to provide impartial oversight of the Greensboro Police Department (GPD), increase transparency with the public, and create sustainable partnerships throughout the community.

This annual report outlines GCJAC’s activities and achievements and GPD-related policy reviews and recommendations. Also included in the report is an overview of complaints filed against police officers by members of the public in calendar year 2020, which were provided by GPD for GCJAC review and analysis.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.