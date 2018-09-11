News Release: GCAMP Research Report and Preliminary Strategies Event Canceled

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GCAMP Research Report and Preliminary Strategies Event Canceled

GREENSBORO, NC (September 11, 2018) – The Greensboro Cultural Arts Master Plan (GCAMP) Research Report and Preliminary Strategies event scheduled for Wednesday, September 12, has been canceled due to impending weather associated with Hurricane Florence.

