News Release: Gateway Gardens Visitor Center Grand Opening Will Be May 21

Gateway Gardens Visitor Center Grand Opening Will Be May 21

GREENSBORO, NC (May 14, 2021) – Residents are invited to celebrate the grand opening of Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s newest rental space, the Gateway Gardens Visitor Center, located at 2800 E. Gate City Blvd. The department will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 21 at 10 am. Visitors can tour the facility immediately following the ceremony.

“The department is excited to open the Gateway Gardens Visitor Center. This facility will help the City continue to meet the ever-growing need and demand for rental spaces in Greensboro,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray. “The space allows for meetings, small weddings and parties, corporate retreats, and more.”

Learn more about the programs and services Parks and Recreation offers at www.gsoparksandrec.com.

