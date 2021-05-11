News Release: Gate City Boulevard Project Public Meeting is May 25

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Deniece Conway
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4501
Gate City Boulevard Project Public Meeting is May 25
GREENSBORO, NC (May 11, 2021) – The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) plans to redesign and widen Gate City Boulevard from Willow Road to Florida Street to add sidewalks, bike lanes and decorative crosswalks. Residents are invited to talk to City staff about the project on Tuesday, May 25, at the Barber Park Events Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr. Appointments are recommended. RSVP for an appointment between 4-6 pm at www.greensboro-nc.gov/GateCityBoulevard<www.greensboro-nc.gov/GateCityBoulevard> or drop in any time from 6-7 pm.
This in-person opportunity will follow COVID-19 guidelines. Every attendee must wear a face covering and social distancing will be practiced.
For more information, contact GDOT Engineering Supervisor Deniece Conway at 336-373-4501 or deniece.conway@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:deniece.conway@greensboro-nc.gov>.
Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.