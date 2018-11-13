News Release: Funeral Services for Officer Franks

Funeral Services for Officer Franks

GREENSBORO, NC (Nov 13, 2018) – Services for Officer J.W. Franks will be held on Saturday, November 17th, 2018 at 2pm at The Lamb’s Chapel – Airport Campus located at 3539 Alamance Road, Burlington, NC. Interment will follow directly after the service at Berea Christian Church, 2828 Old NC Hwy 87, Elon, NC.

Media is welcome at the funeral service. Space is limited in both locations and the department requests that media respect the privacy of the family at the service.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.