News Release: Funeral Services for Officer Franks

Funeral Services for Officer Franks
GREENSBORO, NC (Nov 13, 2018) – Services for Officer J.W. Franks will be held on Saturday, November 17th, 2018 at 2pm at The Lamb’s Chapel – Airport Campus located at 3539 Alamance Road, Burlington, NC. Interment will follow directly after the service at Berea Christian Church, 2828 Old NC Hwy 87, Elon, NC.
Media is welcome at the funeral service. Space is limited in both locations and the department requests that media respect the privacy of the family at the service.
