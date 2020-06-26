News Release: Friendly Center Shopping Center Protest

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Friendly Center Shopping Center Protest
GREENSBORO, NC (June 26, 2020) – At approximately 2 pm today, a group of peaceful protesters is expected to gather at Friendly Center. The Shops at Friendly Center is privately owned, including the parking areas. Management is allowing the group to assemble on the property.
The decision to remove the group would have to be made by Shops at Friendly Center management.
The Greensboro Police Department is aware of the situation and will have officers available to handle any violations of law or traffic issues on public roads.
