News Release: Freeman Mill Road Lane Closure Begins March 22

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Melinda King
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372
Freeman Mill Road Lane Closure Begins March 22
GREENSBORO, NC (March 18, 2020) – Beginning at 6 pm Sunday, March 22, the northbound, left lane of Freeman Mill Road at the bridge over Spring Street will be closed as part of ongoing bridge work. The job is expected to continue through Friday, March 27, weather permitting. Traffic signs will be posted and motorists may experience slight delays driving in the area.
