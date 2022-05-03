News Release: Free Yoga in the Park Begins May 17

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jennifer Hance
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2964
Free Yoga in the Park Begins May 17
GREENSBORO, NC (May 3, 2022) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the YMCA of Greensboro, will offer free yoga classes from 6:30-7:30 pm, Tuesdays from May 17 until June 21, at the wedding gazebo in the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden. This class is appropriate for all skill levels. No registration is required, but participants must bring their own mat.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>