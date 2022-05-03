News Release: Free Yoga in the Park Begins May 17

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jennifer Hance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2964

Free Yoga in the Park Begins May 17

GREENSBORO, NC (May 3, 2022) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the YMCA of Greensboro, will offer free yoga classes from 6:30-7:30 pm, Tuesdays from May 17 until June 21, at the wedding gazebo in the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden. This class is appropriate for all skill levels. No registration is required, but participants must bring their own mat.

