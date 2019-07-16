News Release: Free Weatherization Program Taking Applications Every Week

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Free Weatherization Program Taking Applications Every Week

GREENSBORO, NC (July 16, 2019) – Hot enough for you outside? Hopefully, it’s cooler in your home and the cost isn’t breaking the bank. If you need help finding ways to reduce your cooling costs, check out this free weatherization program for income-eligible families and individuals.

From 9 am to 3 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays residents can meet with a Weatherization Assistance Program representative at Greensboro Housing Coalition, at the Greensboro Housing Hub, 1031 Summit Ave., Suite 1E-2.

No appointments are necessary to talk with a rep and learn more about the program. Applications for participation in the program can be filled out and turned in during the visit, also.

Interested residents should come to the Greensboro Housing Coalition office with a picture ID, 12 months of power bills (electric and/or gas) and income information. See the income guidelines below.

The goal of this federally funded program, conducted by Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC), is to help residents address health and safety issues in their homes through energy-efficiency measures such as insulation, air sealing, duct sealing, bath fans, weather-stripping, window caulking, water heater wrapping, and more.

The weatherization program is being hosted by the Greensboro Housing Hub, of which the City of Greensboro and the coalition are members.

Family Size Max. Income Levels for Participation*

1 $24,980

2 $33,820

3 $42,660

4 $51,500

5 $60,340

6 $69,180

7 $78,020

8 $86,860

* Supplemental Security Income recipients automatically qualify for the program regardless of income level.

Questions? Call Nikia Beal, PTRC weatherization coordinating specialist, at 336-904-0300.

