News Release: Free Summer Programs for Teens Begin in June

Free Summer Programs for Teens Begin in June

GREENSBORO, NC (May 29, 2019) – Summer Night Lights (SNL) is back starting in June for its seventh season of free summer events and activities for Guilford County teens 13-18. Families can get SNL event information on their mobile phones by texting @gsnl to 81010.

Founded in 2012, SNL is a collaboration between the Greensboro Public Library and Parks and Recreation to offer structured and engaging activities for area teens. June 8 will kick off a full season of free SNL programs at Greensboro recreation centers and libraries.

This summer’s events include the program’s signature teen night at Greensboro Sportsplex along with many other opportunities to learn new skills such as cooking, film, or photography. There will also be tech and craft classes, and football, basketball and fitness clinics.

See the full list of summer events at www.greensboro-nc.gov/snl.

