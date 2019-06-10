News release: Free Summer Playground Program Begins June 24

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Free Summer Playground Program Begins June 24

GREENSBORO, NC (June 10, 2019) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s free summer playground program, ENERGY at the Park, will run in eight neighborhoods from 10 am to 3 pm, Mondays through Thursdays, June 24 through August 8. This year’s program has expanded to add a new location, Rosewood Park.

Rising first graders through 15-year-olds are invited for supervised sports, games, crafts, and free lunch. Parents or guardians can register their children at any participating playground. Playground supervisors are CPR and first aid certified.

Locations:

n Arlington Park, 1201 Bellevue St.

n Douglas Park, 705 Douglas Park St.

n Eastside Park, 429 Gillespie St.

n Hampton Park, 3111 Four Seasons Blvd.

n Hannaford Park, 1701 Hannaford St.

n Heath Park, 3750 Holts Chapel Rd.

n Rosewood Park, 1400 Mayfield Ave.

n Woodmere Park, 2100 Autumn Dr.

The program will not be offered on July 4, and may close due to severe rain or extreme heat. For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/energy<www.greensboro-nc.gov/energy> or contact Mel Melton 336-373-7502 or Melvin.melton@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Melvin.melton@greensboro-nc.gov>.

