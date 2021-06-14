News Release: Free Summer Playground Program Begins June 21

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Free Summer Playground Program Begins June 21

GREENSBORO, NC (June 14, 2021) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s free summer playground program, ENERGY at the Park, will run in five neighborhoods from 10 am to 2 pm, Mondays through Thursdays, June 21 through August 5. Rising first graders through 15-year-olds are invited for supervised sports, games, crafts, and free lunch. Parents or guardians can register their children at any participating playground.

Locations:

n Hampton Park, 3111 Four Seasons Blvd.

n Heath Park, 3809 Holts Chapel Rd.

n McCulloch Street Park, 304 E. McCulloch St.

n Sussman Street Park, 229 Sussman St.

n Woodmere Park, 2100 Autumn Dr.

The program may close due to severe rain or extreme heat. For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/energy<www.greensboro-nc.gov/energy> or contact Mel Melton at 336-373-7502 or Melvin.melton@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Melvin.melton@greensboro-nc.gov>.

