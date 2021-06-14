News Release: Free Summer Playground Program Begins June 21

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Mel Melton
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7502
Free Summer Playground Program Begins June 21
GREENSBORO, NC (June 14, 2021) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s free summer playground program, ENERGY at the Park, will run in five neighborhoods from 10 am to 2 pm, Mondays through Thursdays, June 21 through August 5. Rising first graders through 15-year-olds are invited for supervised sports, games, crafts, and free lunch. Parents or guardians can register their children at any participating playground.
Locations:
n Hampton Park, 3111 Four Seasons Blvd.
n Heath Park, 3809 Holts Chapel Rd.
n McCulloch Street Park, 304 E. McCulloch St.
n Sussman Street Park, 229 Sussman St.
n Woodmere Park, 2100 Autumn Dr.
The program may close due to severe rain or extreme heat. For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/energy<www.greensboro-nc.gov/energy> or contact Mel Melton at 336-373-7502 or Melvin.melton@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Melvin.melton@greensboro-nc.gov>.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.