News Release: Free Summer Concert Series Begins June 3

Free Summer Concert Series Begins June 3

GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2018) – The Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will begin its 39th season by featuring Sam Frazier and the Side Effects and doby at 6 pm, Sunday, June 3, at Latham Park, at the intersection of W. Wendover Avenue and Cridland Road. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

MUSEP concerts, which feature local artists, will be held every Sunday from June to the end of August at parks throughout the City. This year MUSEP welcomes back familiar faces and new performers to the line-up. Bring a picnic, your family, friends, and your four-legged friend (on a leash). Sit back, relax, and enjoy a Sunday evening in the park. Please remember alcohol and charcoal grills are not permitted in City of Greensboro parks.

2018 Season Lineup

Sunday, June 3

Latham Park – W. Wendover Avenue and Cridland Road

6 pm – Sam Frazier & the Side Effects (Americana, songwriter)

7:15 pm – doby (funk)

Sunday, June 10

Greensboro College – 815 W. Market St.

6 pm – Greensboro Big Band (swing, jazz)

Two, 45-minute sets

Sunday, June 17

Lindley Park – Starmount Drive at W. Market Street and W. Wendover Avenue

6:30 pm – Philharmonia of Greensboro (classical, pops)

Sunday, June 24

Barber Park – 1500 Dans Rd.

6 pm – Banna (Irish)

7:15 pm – West End Mambo (Latin)

Wednesday, July 4

7:30 pm – Philharmonia of Greensboro (classical, pops, patriotic)

Fun Fourth Fireworks Concert

Location TBA

Sunday, July 8

Gateway Gardens – 2924 E. Gate City Blvd.

6 pm – Low Key (classic rock to pops)

7:15 pm – Gate City Divas (blues, R&B, jazz, soul)

Sunday, July 15

LeBauer Park – 208 N. Davie St.

6:30 pm – Eastern Music Festival Young Artists Wind Ensemble (classical, pops)

Sunday, July 22

Guilford College, Founders Lawn – 5800 W. Friendly Ave.

6 pm – Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra (jazz)

Two, 45-minute sets

Sunday, July 29

Gillespie Golf Course – 306 E. Florida St.

6 pm – Sweet Dreams (blues, R&B, jazz, soul)

7:15 pm – Rob Massengale Band (variety, rock and roll)

This event is part of the third annual Parks and Rec Fest, which begins at 4 pm.

Sunday, August 5

Hester Park – 3906 Betula Rd.

6 pm – The Zinc Kings (Piedmont old-time music)

7:15 pm – The Radials (Americana, country)

Sunday, August 12

Lindley Park – Starmount Drive at W. Market Street and W. Wendover Avenue

6:30 pm – Greensboro Concert Band (classical, pops)

Sunday, August 19

Country Park – 3905 Nathanael Greene Dr. Parking available in the Jaycee Park lot.

6 pm – Warren Bodle and Allen (folk)

7:15 pm – Wonderwall the Tribute (Beatles cover band)

Sunday, August 26

Blandwood Mansion – 447 W. Washington St.

6 pm – Wally West Little Big Band (jazz)

Two, 45-minute sets

