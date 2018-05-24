News Release: Free Summer Concert Series Begins June 3

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Amanda Lehmert
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7786
Free Summer Concert Series Begins June 3
GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2018) – The Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will begin its 39th season by featuring Sam Frazier and the Side Effects and doby at 6 pm, Sunday, June 3, at Latham Park, at the intersection of W. Wendover Avenue and Cridland Road. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
MUSEP concerts, which feature local artists, will be held every Sunday from June to the end of August at parks throughout the City. This year MUSEP welcomes back familiar faces and new performers to the line-up. Bring a picnic, your family, friends, and your four-legged friend (on a leash). Sit back, relax, and enjoy a Sunday evening in the park. Please remember alcohol and charcoal grills are not permitted in City of Greensboro parks.
2018 Season Lineup
Sunday, June 3
Latham Park – W. Wendover Avenue and Cridland Road
6 pm – Sam Frazier & the Side Effects (Americana, songwriter)
7:15 pm – doby (funk)
Sunday, June 10
Greensboro College – 815 W. Market St.
6 pm – Greensboro Big Band (swing, jazz)
Two, 45-minute sets
Sunday, June 17
Lindley Park – Starmount Drive at W. Market Street and W. Wendover Avenue
6:30 pm – Philharmonia of Greensboro (classical, pops)
Sunday, June 24
Barber Park – 1500 Dans Rd.
6 pm – Banna (Irish)
7:15 pm – West End Mambo (Latin)
Wednesday, July 4
7:30 pm – Philharmonia of Greensboro (classical, pops, patriotic)
Fun Fourth Fireworks Concert
Location TBA
Sunday, July 8
Gateway Gardens – 2924 E. Gate City Blvd.
6 pm – Low Key (classic rock to pops)
7:15 pm – Gate City Divas (blues, R&B, jazz, soul)
Sunday, July 15
LeBauer Park – 208 N. Davie St.
6:30 pm – Eastern Music Festival Young Artists Wind Ensemble (classical, pops)
Sunday, July 22
Guilford College, Founders Lawn – 5800 W. Friendly Ave.
6 pm – Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra (jazz)
Two, 45-minute sets
Sunday, July 29
Gillespie Golf Course – 306 E. Florida St.
6 pm – Sweet Dreams (blues, R&B, jazz, soul)
7:15 pm – Rob Massengale Band (variety, rock and roll)
This event is part of the third annual Parks and Rec Fest, which begins at 4 pm.
Sunday, August 5
Hester Park – 3906 Betula Rd.
6 pm – The Zinc Kings (Piedmont old-time music)
7:15 pm – The Radials (Americana, country)
Sunday, August 12
Lindley Park – Starmount Drive at W. Market Street and W. Wendover Avenue
6:30 pm – Greensboro Concert Band (classical, pops)
Sunday, August 19
Country Park – 3905 Nathanael Greene Dr. Parking available in the Jaycee Park lot.
6 pm – Warren Bodle and Allen (folk)
7:15 pm – Wonderwall the Tribute (Beatles cover band)
Sunday, August 26
Blandwood Mansion – 447 W. Washington St.
6 pm – Wally West Little Big Band (jazz)
Two, 45-minute sets
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.