News Release: Free Kundalini Yoga Classes Tuesdays at Caldcleugh

Free Kundalini Yoga Classes Tuesdays at Caldcleugh

GREENSBORO, NC (November 7, 2018) – City Arts and Events is offering free Kundalini Yoga classes from 6-7pm Tuesdays, beginning November 13, at Caldcleugh Multi-Cultural Art Center, 1700 Orchard St. No experience is necessary. To participate, register online<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=DRAYOGFA> or register on site.

What is Kundalini Yoga? It’s not your typical yoga class. Kundalini Yoga is a practical technique to quickly create emotional peace. Each class will include breathing techniques (pranayam), an exercise set (kriya), deep relaxation, and meditation. The sequences in Kundalini Yoga are designed to be practiced by people of all ages and abilities, including those of us who are introverted, overweight, or self-critical.

Instructor Amanda Waterhouse is a certified teacher through the Kundalini Research Institute. She studied under master teacher Darshan Kaur in the Washington, DC metro area. Amanda believes that we each have our own inner light and that we can use Kundalini Yoga as a tool to help us shine and be true. It is by tuning into our true selves that we begin to heal from emotional traumas and dramas that inevitably cling to us from the time we are little children.

