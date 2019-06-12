News Release: Free June 27 Homebuyers’ Fair Offers Info on How to Purchase a Home

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Free June 27 Homebuyers’ Fair Offers Info on How to Purchase a Home

GREENSBORO, NC (June 12, 2019) – Homeownership in Greensboro does not have to be a ‘dream’; it is achievable. Do you need help moving through the process of searching for a home, finding the right financing, and closing on the home? The City’s Homebuyers’ Fair on June 27 will give you the referrals and information to guide you.

This free event, sponsored by the Neighborhood Development Department, takes place from 4-8 pm Thursday, June 27, at Barber Park Events Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr. You can come and go at any time during the fair; you do not need to stay for the entire event.

For the full agenda and list of participating vendors, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/HomebuyersFair.

Be one of the first 50 people to attend the fair and receive a ticket for a free raffle drawing. The prize is a Stanley 167-piece home repair tool set.

Five information sessions will take place during the fair and you may attend any or all of them. Also, visit with 20 local vendors for information about everything from housing availability in Greensboro and working with a Realtor to identifying local financial assistance programs and what costs to expect at closing.

On site during the fair will be representatives of Neighborhood Development’s Housing Connect GSO programs, one of which is the Homebuyer Down Payment Assistance Program (DPA). One year after revamping DPA, Neighborhood Development recently helped with the purchase and closing of its 187th house. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/NewDPA.

The fair will open with welcome remarks from Stan Wilson, director of the Neighborhood Development Department, and City Councilmember Sharon Hightower.

The Homebuyers’ Fair is hosted by the City in recognition of June being National Homeownership Month, which marks the importance of owning a home and the impact it has on the lives of families, neighborhoods and the economy.

