News Release: Free Interactive Art Event at LeBauer Park June 15 Celebrates “Water is Life” Mural

Free Interactive Art Event at LeBauer Park June 15 Celebrates “Water is Life” Mural

GREENSBORO, NC (June 15, 2018) – The City’s Water Resources Department is hosting a free family-friendly interactive art event celebrating the “Water is Life” mural from 7-8 pm Friday, June 15, at the northwest corner of LeBauer Park’s Big Lawn, near the Greensboro History Museum.

The featured attraction is a Graffiti Station where you can create graffiti art on cellophane or particleboard. Environmentally friendly water-based spray paint, spray chalk, and stencils will be provided. Mr. June, the artist creating a “Water is Life”-themed mural at the Mitchell Water Treatment Plant, will kick off the graffiti activities. Repurposed spray paint cans he used on the mural and other supplies from this event will be given away as keep-sakes while quantities last.

Also participating in the festivities are the City’s Community Sustainability Council (CSC) and UNCG’s Green Fund, which supports sustainable initiatives on campus. CSC members are hosting a selfie station featuring a pre-made water conservation poster or you can make and bring one of your own to the station. CSC is a volunteer City board that advises City Council and City staff on ways the City as a government and the community can better protect the environment.

At 8 pm when the Graffiti Station ends, a short video about the “Water is Life” mural will be shown before UNCG’s Spartan Cinema movie “The Princess and the Frog.”

