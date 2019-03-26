News Release: Free Formal Wear Pop Up Shop Open April 11-12

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jasia Stevenson

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2734

Free Formal Wear Pop Up Shop Open April 11-12

GREENSBORO, NC (March 26, 2019) – Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads Pop Up Shop, a free formal wear shop, will be open from 5:30-7:30 pm, April 11 and 12 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. The shop is open to all middle and high school students in Guilford County. Registration is not required.

Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads, a program of the Greensboro Youth Council (GYC), collects new and gently used formal wear and accessories for teens for special events such as prom or pageants. Items available include dresses, suits, slacks, shirts, shoes, and accessories.

For more information or questions about the pop up shop or the program, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/CamillesCloset<www.greensboro-nc.gov/CamillesCloset> or call 336-373-2734.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.