News Release: Free Community Music Event October 20 in Center City Park

Free Community Music Event October 20 in Center City Park

GREENSBORO, NC (October 10, 2018) – A free community music event called Center City Night of Inspiration, promoting peace and positivity, will take place from 4-6 pm, Sunday, October 20 in Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St.

The event features live performances from three-time White House performer and national award-winning Gospel artist, Greg Drumwright’s Singers & Musicians ALIVE!, Mike Teezy and the Holy Gang Tour and the UHOP Clouds of Heaven 45-piece brass band. Food trucks will be available.

