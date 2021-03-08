News Release: Four Greensboro Trails Closed Until March 16

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Four Greensboro Trails Closed Until March 16

GREENSBORO, NC (March 8, 2021) – In coordination with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission and Guilford County Animal Control, Shadyside, Owl’s Roost, Wild Turkey, and Nat Greene trails will be closed until at least March 16 due to the presence and aggressive nature of a coyote.

During this period of closure, wildlife experts will investigate and implement any needed corrective measures to provide safer passage and usage of affected trails.

Coyotes are part of the natural habitat of Greensboro, however the animals rarely interact with humans, said Falyn Owens, of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission. “We do recommend closing the trails for 10 days in order to err on the side of caution and keep residents safe,” Owens said.

Residents are reminded to follow some basic safety measures while enjoying City trails.

“When on trails and in outdoor areas remember to hike, bike, and walk with others. Do not wear headphones so you are able to be aware of your surroundings. Always carry your cell phone and make noise so as not to startle wildlife in their natural habitat,” said Michael Romano, environmental education and lakes supervisor for the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department. “Always keep dogs leashed and up-to-date on vaccinations.”

Remember to not approach wildlife on the trails or in other outside environments. To learn more about coyotes, visit www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Mammals/Coyote2<www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Mammals/Coyote2>.

