News Release: Four GM 911 Employees Honored at State Public Safety Conference

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

Four GM 911 Employees Honored at State Public Safety Conference

GREENSBORO, NC (May 9, 2022) – Four Guilford Metro 911 (GM 911) employees were honored at the NC Public Safety Communications Conference in Wilmington, NC last week.

* Jeri Phillips was named the NC National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Telecommunicator of the Year.

* Angela Mitchell was named the NC NENA Communications Supervisor of the Year.

* Keith Hayes was named the NC Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) Radio Technician of the Year.

* Melanie Neal was honored with the NC APCO Craig Moser award, given to one who has shown exceptional contributions to the betterment of the APCO chapter and promoted improvements that benefit all members. Having won this award, Neal will also be inducted into the NC APCO Hall of Honors.

At the meeting, GM 911s Operations Manager Christine Moore was also sworn in as president of NC APCO, which has more than 1,500 members.

# # #

Jake Keys, (he/him/his)

Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

Cell: 336-430-7525

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>