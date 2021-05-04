News Release: Four Arrested in Vehicle Break-Ins

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Four Arrested in Vehicle Break-Ins on Cotswold Avenue

GREENSBORO, NC (May 4, 2021) – On 5/4/2021 at 4:29 am Greensboro Police responded to the 3800 block of Cotswold in reference to Breaking and Entering of motor vehicles in progress. Officers arrived in the area and observed evidence of a vehicle break in and noticed an occupied vehicle attempting to leave the area. Officers made contact with the vehicle which was occupied by 4 males matching the description of the suspects. Six firearms were located on the suspects as well as other stolen property located inside the vehicle.

The suspects were responsible for 16 vehicles break ins, a burglary of a residence, and a stolen vehicle. Quinsa Julius King, Darnell Lavide Langley both 18, and two juveniles were arrested and charged. All four suspects were charged with First Degree Burglary, Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, Larceny of Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property, and Conspiracy.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

