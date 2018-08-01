News Release: Former City Employee Arrested for Embezzlement

For Immediate Release

Former City Employee Arrested for Embezzlement

On Wednesday, August 1, the Greensboro Police Department arrested Riley Lynch, a former City of Greensboro employee. Lynch is charged with one count of Embezzlement and one count of Obtain Property by False Pretense for offenses that occurred in 2017 and one count of Embezzlement and one count of Obtain Property by False Pretense for offenses in 2018 for $76,019.80.

Lynch, who worked in the City’s Field Operations Department, began working for the City on August 16, 2015 and resigned from his position on June 18, 2018. The arrest follows an extensive investigation by the Greensboro Police Department and City staff.