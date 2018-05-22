News Release: Forensic Services Division personnel earn several honors at the NCIAI Conference

Forensic Services Division personnel earn several honors at the NCIAI Conference

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2018) – The Greensboro Police Department Forensic Services Division earned several honors at the 2018 North Carolina International Association for Identification (NCIAI) Educational Training Conference. This year’s conference was hosted by Forsyth Technical Community College and took place May 15-17 in Winston-Salem, NC.

CSI William “Lee” Allison was selected as the NCIAI’s 2018 Excellence Award recipient. The NCIAI’s Annual Excellence Award is presented to an active member who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to serve the justice system in a manner characterized by competence, dedication, and a commitment to excellence. The Excellence Award is awarded to only one person in the state and is highly competitive.

Two other Greensboro police employees received awards and Director of Forensic Services Kelly Tranter was nominated for, and subsequently elected to, the Office of 2nd Vice President. CSI Shelley P. Garis earned 1st Place honors in the Forensic photography category and received an honorable mention for her Open category photography submission. Forensic Specialist Christa E. Leonard earned 2nd Place in the Forensic Photography category.

The NCIAI’s Annual Photography Contest serves to promote and recognize excellence in the technical discipline of photography among the membership. The contest was comprised of two categories: Forensic and Open.

“The Forensic Services Division is extremely proud of the dedicated efforts put forth by all personnel day-in and day-out” said Kelly Tranter Director of Forensic Services for the Greensboro Police Department.

“Knowing that the work of our folks rises to levels deserving of commendation by peers within our profession further validates the pride and appreciation we feel for the amazing people we have in our Division.”

The International Association for Identification (IAI) is the oldest and largest forensic association in the world. This professional forensic association represents a diverse, knowledgeable and experienced membership that are assembled to educate, share, critique and publish methods, techniques and research in the physical forensic science disciplines.

The North Carolina Division of the International Association for Identification is an academic association whose purpose is to associate persons engaged in the many fields of forensic science and criminal investigation; and to assist in the education and standardization of scientific analysis and crime detection and to provide for those engaged in the field to meet, discuss, and stay abreast of changing methodology and technology.

# # # #

Ronald Glenn

Interim Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.