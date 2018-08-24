News Release: Food Truck Festival Road Closures

Food Truck Festival Road Closures

GREENSBORO, NC (August 24, 2018) – Several roads in Downtown will be closed Sunday August 26, 2018 for the Food Truck Festival. Street closures begin at 12:00 pm and will continue through 11:30 pm.

Motorist in the area should exercise caution and patience. Motorists are reminded that an officer’s hand and arm signal take precedence over existing traffic control devices.

The following roads will be closed from 12 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.:

* Market Street between Eugene and Elm Street

* Greene Street between Friendly and February One

* Elm Street between Washington and Friendly

* February One between Greene Elm Street

