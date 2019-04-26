News Release: Food Truck Festival Downtown Road Closures

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Food Truck Festival Downtown Road Closures

GREENSBORO, NC (April 26, 2019) – Several roads in downtown Greensboro will be closed Sunday April 28, 2019 for the Food Truck Festival. Road Closures will begin at 12:00 p.m. and remain closed until approximately 11:00 p.m.

Large crowds are expected and motorist in the area should exercise caution and patience. Motorists are reminded that an officer’s hand and arm signal take precedence over existing traffic control devices. Vehicles parked in the Greene Street parking deck will be able to exit the parking deck and travel south on Greene Street.

The following roads will be closed from 12 pm – 11 pm:

* W. Market Street between Eugene Street and Davie Street

* Greene Street between Friendly Avenue and Washington Street

* Elm Street between Friendly Avenue and Washington Street

* February One Place between Greene Street and Davie Street

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.