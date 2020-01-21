News Release: Food Task Force Announces 2020 Community Connection Forum Dates

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Food Task Force Announces 2020 Community Connection Forum Dates
GREENSBORO, NC (January 21, 2020) – The City of Greensboro Community Food Task Force will host four Community Connection Forums in 2020, beginning with the topic of Summer Meals for Youth at 2 pm, Tuesday, February 11, at the Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park.
The Community Food Task Force is a group of partner organizations and government agencies working toward a healthier Greensboro through advocacy and increased access to nutrition and local foods. Each Community Connection Forum will consist of a presentation from one partner organization or panel discussion on a timely topic followed by a share session. Individuals or groups are invited to provide updates on feeding programs and related news.
2020 Community Connection Forum Dates & Details
Time/Location for all forums:
* 2 pm, Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive
Dates and topics:
* February 11 – Summer Meals for Youth
* May 12 – Health and Hunger
* August 11 – Food Policy and Advocacy
* November 10 – Keeping it Local: Fresh Food Access
For more information about the task force, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/foodtaskforce<www.greensboro-nc.gov/foodtaskforce>.
