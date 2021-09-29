News Release: Flag Football for Kids 3-5 Begins October 11

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jacob Neal

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3272

Flag Football for Kids 3-5 Begins October 11

GREENSBORO, NC (September 28, 2021) – Registration is now underway for Greensboro Start Smart Flag Football for children 3-5 at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St. The cost is $55 per child for six weeks of skill-building sessions. An adult must participate with the child. Register online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/startsmart<www.greensboro-nc.gov/startsmart>.

Three sessions are available:

* Mondays, October 11 to November 15

* Tuesdays, October 12 to November 16

* Wednesdays, October 13 to November 17

Start Smart teaches pre-school aged kids the fundamentals of the game to get them ready for competitive play. Each week will focus on a different skill development. For health and safety, all participants will practice social distancing and wear face coverings.

For more information, contact Program Specialist Jacob Neal at 336-373-3272 or jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov>.

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.