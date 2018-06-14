News Release: FEMA Sets July 9 Deadline to Register for Tornado Disaster Assistance

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

FEMA Sets July 9 Deadline to Register for Tornado Disaster Assistance

GREENSBORO, NC (June 14, 2018) – The deadline for Greensboro residents to register for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) associated with the tornado is Monday, July 9. Those affected can register online at any time at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

Survivors are encouraged to register for disaster assistance with FEMA even if they have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but underinsured applicants may receive help after their claims have been settled.

Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay Service may also call 800-621-3362. Persons who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 am to 11 pm, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

Residents impacted by the tornado may now call United Way’s 2-1-1 resource and referral line and speak with a live call specialist who can connect them to local storm recovery resources.

2-1-1 specialists will be able to answer questions and offer local referral services and provide resources. When required, callers will be encouraged to visit local direct service locations.

