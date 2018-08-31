News Release: February One Place Closed September 1

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

February One Place Closed September 1

GREENSBORO, NC (August 31, 2018) – February One Place, from Greene Street to Elm Street, will be closed from 5-9 am, Saturday, September 1, while windows are replaced at the Meyers Building. Drivers should avoid the area.

