News Release: February One Place Closed September 1

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Ortega
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7246
February One Place Closed September 1
GREENSBORO, NC (August 31, 2018) – February One Place, from Greene Street to Elm Street, will be closed from 5-9 am, Saturday, September 1, while windows are replaced at the Meyers Building. Drivers should avoid the area.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.