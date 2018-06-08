News Release: February One Place Closed June 9

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Ortega
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-4337246
February One Place Closed June 9
GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2018) – February One Place, from Greene Street to Elm Street, will be closed from 5 am until 9 am, Saturday, June 9, to allow for window installation. Motorists should avoid the area.
