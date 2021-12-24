News Release: Fatality Crash on I-40 west near S Elm-Eugene St.

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Fatality Crash on I-40 west near S Elm-Eugene St.

GREENSBORO, NC (December 24,2021) – On Friday December 24, at approximately 2:44 a.m. Greensboro Police Officers responded to Interstate 40 west bound near S. Elm-Eugene Street in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving personal injury.

A 2004 GMC Envoy was being operated by William Junior Grimes (50 years old of Greensboro NC) east bound in the west bound lanes of Interstate 40 when it collided head on with a 1960 Ford Thunderbird that was being operated by Tony Hester Vinson (50 years old of Greensboro NC). Vinson had a front passenger that was identified as Traveras Trenten Chrisp (38 years old of Burlington NC).

As a result of the crash, William Grimes and Tony Vinson were both pronounced dead at the scene. Chrisp was transported to Moses Cone Hospital in serious condition.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov