News Release- Fatal Water Tower Incident Involving City Employee

Fatal Water Tower Incident Involving City Employee
GREENSBORO, NC (November 1, 2018)-City of Greensboro, Water Resources employees participated in climbing operation today at the Knox/Burlington Road water tank. Unfortunately, one of the employees, Sheria Stringer, suffered a fatal accident during the climb. Stringer was employed by the City since May of 2016. The investigation is ongoing.
