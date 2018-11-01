News Release- Fatal Water Tower Incident Involving City Employee

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Carla Banks

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3769

Fatal Water Tower Incident Involving City Employee

GREENSBORO, NC (November 1, 2018)-City of Greensboro, Water Resources employees participated in climbing operation today at the Knox/Burlington Road water tank. Unfortunately, one of the employees, Sheria Stringer, suffered a fatal accident during the climb. Stringer was employed by the City since May of 2016. The investigation is ongoing.

# # #

Regards,

Carla Banks

Communications & Marketing Director

City of Greensboro

Office: 336-373-3769

Cell: 336-337-9914

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro NC 27402

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.