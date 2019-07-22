News Release: Fatal Train Collision Update

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: A.R. Hinson
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4004
UPDATE (July 22): The pedestrian has been identified as Cedrich Jovan Stokes, B/M 39, of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing anyone with information should contact Detective A.R. Hinson at 336-574-4004.
Fatal Train Pedestrian Collision
GREENSBORO, NC (July 21, 2019) – Greensboro Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian struck by a train. The incident was reported to police at 9:15pm. It occurred on the railroad tracks which parallel the E. Market St corridor between Holts Chapel Rd and Pine St. At this time the victim has not been identified.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.
